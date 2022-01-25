Innovative Gx Announces New CMO, Dr. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero, to Pioneer New Molecular Genetic Diagnostics Solutions
Our mission is to enhance world health by promoting safe and responsible genetic testing utilization. Only now do we have the opportunity to intervene with accuracy levels never seen before.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Gx Laboratories is pleased to announce the addition of Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero M.D. to the executive team as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is a leader in clinical genomics and is working with the Innovative Gx team to develop more accurate, clinically relevant, and easy to interpret molecular and genetic diagnostic tools.
Regarding the addition of Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero, CEO and Co-founder Enrique Perez-Paris stated, “Our mission is to expand upon precision medicines’ proven potential to shape the future of healthcare. Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero brings us one step closer to having personalized treatment plans based on a genetic understanding of the patient's disease be the standard of patient care. Adding Dr. Ruben Bonilla Guerrero, a world-class MD laboratory professional, who is Mayo Clinic trained in Clinical Pharmacology, Clinical Biochemical Genetics, and Molecular Biology, a Fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics, the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, and is an active member of several distinguished professional organizations will enhance Innovative Gx’s position as one of the most advanced pharmacogenetics labs in the world.”
Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero has over 20 years of experience in laboratory medicine and is a trailblazer in the field of pharmacogenomics, inborn errors of metabolism diagnosis, and molecular diagnostics. After obtaining his M.D. from the Universidad Veracruzana in Mexico, he went on to spend 14 years at the Mayo Clinic where he completed fellowships in Experimental Pathology, Clinical Pharmacology, and Clinical Biochemical Genetics.
Having authored many peer-reviewed medical publications including book chapters, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is also the winner of the Henry Christian Award from the American Federation for Medical Research (2002) and the Mayo Clinic Department of Internal Medicine Outstanding Research Fellow Award (2003).
Prior to joining Innovative Genomics, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero was at Quest Diagnostics holding the titles of Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Genetics, and Associate Medical Director, Genetics.
Quest Diagnostics is a national leading reference laboratory focused on diagnostic testing, laboratory information, and services. At Quest Diagnostics, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero also headed the Medical Affairs department leading the knowledge dissemination and education efforts resulting in better understanding and update of genetic testing by the medical community and the production and implementation of several timeless medical documents and diagnostic interpretation content that are still in use today.
Subsequently, Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero served as Medical Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Admera Health elevating the organization's medical credibility to industry-leading standards. In regards to his vision for IGx Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero remarks,
“Innovative Gx Laboratories is committed to producing, delivering, and facilitating the use and implementation of the most technologically advanced and clinically useful molecular genetic tests on the market. Our mission is to enhance world health by promoting safe and responsible genetic testing utilization. Medicine, including laboratory medicine, has always been personalized. We diagnose patients with diseases and not the diseases alone. However, what is really exciting is that until now we have not had the tools to unlock an individual’s genetic information with enough detail to elucidate each person’s unique features such as the origin of certain diseases (inherited conditions) and the genetic component of drug response. Only now do we have the opportunity to intervene with accuracy levels never seen before.”
Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is the study of how an individual’s genetic makeup affects their body’s response to medications. PGx testing equips physicians with a tool to enhance effective treatment decisions, potentially minimize the risk of adverse drug reaction, maximize efficacy, and reduce trial and error dosing and drug selection.
Innovative Gx’s new PGxSmartMeds Plus test is the most comprehensive test available. It incorporates close to 290 medications in 22 therapeutic areas. The utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) provides the comprehensive analysis of 68 genes, including diagnostic genes, over 600 variants, and in-depth gene-drug interactions that are sourced from the highest levels of evidence available. These sources include gene-drug pairs from the FDA, the Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium (CPIC), and the Pharmacogenomics Knowledge Base (PharmGKB). Clinical interpretations are sourced from; genetic content, technical, and analytical recommendation from the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Our CLIA and COLA-certified laboratory has developed a systematic process of laboratory protocols and tailored bioinformatics analyses to achieve results with 99.9% specificity and sensitivity. In addition to high-quality results, a qualified clinical team of MDs, PharmDs, and GCs are available for assistance throughout the entire testing process and each test’s unique supporting materials allow for easily understandable and implementable results.
About Innovative Gx Laboratories
Innovative Gx Laboratories, a Texas-based CLIA certified and COLA accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company, specializes in developing personalized medical solutions using real-time RT PCR and DNA sequencing. The company is a leader in applying molecular genetics to provide more accurate and faster testing for Respiratory Pathogens, Infectious Disease, COVID-19, and DNA-based Pharmacogenetics (PGX) to improve patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 by a team of career medical diagnostic scientists with a combined 30+ years of experience, Innovative Gx is dedicated to providing the highest-quality clinical testing services through high-accuracy testing, ship-to-home diagnostic kits, in-office support, and rapid results for its physicians, hospitals, and clinics nationwide.
About Dr. Ruben Bonilla-Guerrero
Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is board certified in Clinical Biochemical Genetics by the American Board of Clinical Medical Genetics (ABMG) and in Molecular Biology by the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP). Dr. Bonilla-Guerrero is an active member of several professional medical organizations including the American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP), the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG), the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM), Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders SIMD), The Royal Society of Medicine, the American Medical Association (AMA), and a founding member of the Pharmacogenomics Research Network (PGRN).
