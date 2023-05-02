Dentulu partners w/ DSG to expand access to GOOGLE & YEXT listings with online digital marketing curated for dentistry
Dentulu and DSG Collaborate to Empower Dental Professionals with Digital Marketing Solutions available on Dentulu's All-In-One dental dashboard.
This collaboration will significantly contribute to driving more patients to our Dentulu dental network and participating dental offices.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, an innovative "All-In-One" dental technology company providing digital solutions to patients and dental professionals is thrilled to announce its partnership with DSG, an innovative Digital Business Information Services provider. This strategic collaboration aims to offer comprehensive digital marketing solutions to dentists within the Dentulu ecosystem.
— Dr. Arash Hakhamian CEO
In the dental industry, professionals face significant challenges due to fragmentation, as they struggle to find a centralized platform that meets all their needs. Dentulu's mission is to simplify the process by integrating key partnerships with industry-leading vendors into its all-in-one ecosystem. By doing so, Dentulu enables dental professionals to focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional dental care. The platform's advisory board of dentists diligently evaluates incoming companies and chooses the industry's best innovations to include in its ecosystem while ensuring their seamless incorporation and integration into the Dentulu dental marketplace.
One of the primary pain points for dental offices is patient acquisition and marketing. To address this, Dentulu has joined forces with DSG to provide Dentulu members with curated, best-in-class advertising solutions. DSG, a pioneer in Digital Business Information (DBI) services, defines DBI as the compilation of non-proprietary online information and data related to a specific business or location. This comprehensive data includes business details such as name, address, phone number, website, operating hours, offered services, payment options, multimedia content, and more. Through the DSG partnership with Yext, Dentulu customers are able to help improve and manage their online listings and increase their visibility using simple and effective tools guaranteed to show improvement in search engine optimization.
Research indicates that consumers often engage with a business through platforms other than the company's website. Therefore, maintaining accurate Digital Business Information has become crucial for dental practices to enhance their visibility in search results and attract new patients. Through the Dentulu-DSG partnership, Dentulu members gain access to DBI management services and curated paid advertising solutions.
DSG offers a range of services in addition to Yext listings including hands-on Online Listing Management, Google Business Profile Claiming & Optimization, Google Cost per Click advertising campaigns, Yelp Profile Development & Cost per Click Campaigns, and Competitive Intelligence reporting. These programs are easily accessible to Dentulu members through the Dentulu website and application. Furthermore, Dentulu members will benefit from special introductory discounts and exclusive pricing on DSG's esteemed position in the digital marketing landscape.
Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to provide Dentists and Dental office owners with access to DSG, an industry trailblazer in online Digital Business Information. This collaboration will significantly contribute to driving more patients to our Dentulu dental network and participating dental offices. As a multi-practice owner, I understand the value that effective dental marketing and online reputation management can bring in terms of patient acquisition and practice growth. I am proud to partner with DSG, enabling our members to leverage their comprehensive services and thrive in the face of the challenges that dental offices encounter."
Mike Gaydos, VP Sales for DSG, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to work alongside Dentulu. Dental offices and providers using Dentulu's innovative platform expect best of class dental software and services and it is a great honor to have been selected to work with such an esteemed group. DSG's extensive experience in managing the online presence of healthcare professionals combined with our industry expertise allow us an opportunity to further empower practitioners to promote their specialized care and gain a competitive edge. Additionally, healthcare professionals often encounter unique challenges in finding their most widely utilized services in one centralized location which Dentulu provides seamlessly allowing us to reach a broader audience who can confidently work with us knowing that we have been reviewed and approved by Dentulu's advisory team of expert dentists."
The Dentulu-DSG partnership is scheduled to launch in May 2023, offering dental professionals powerful tools to enhance their online visibility and strengthen patient relations.
For more information about Dentulu and its services, please visit: https://www.dentulupro.com
About Dentulu:
Dentulu is a dental technology company which provides services to both patients and providers in the dental industry. Dentulu provides an ecosystem that allows patients, dental professionals, and vendors to connect, communicate, and collaborate. Dentulu actively incorporates the leading solutions within the Dental industry into its growing ecosystem.
About DSG:
DSG is a family-owned marketing firm specializing in Digital Business Information Management. With over 30 years’ experience, DSG has broad expertise that focuses on online presence, brand building, digital marketing and hyperlocal marketing strategies for SMB’s and multi-location businesses.
Dentulu Contact Information:
Dawn Simpson
Dawn@dentulu.com
(888) 290-9300
DSG Contact Information:
Michael Gaydos, VP Business Development
mgaydos@dsgssi.com
610-640-1454
Dr. Arash Hakhamian
Dentulu Inc
