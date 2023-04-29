Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4003221                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP – Special Operations                          

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 29, 2023 at 0920 hours

STREET: Brook Road

CROSS STREET: Carter Road

TOWN: Burke

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Wanstall

AGE: 54    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA

VEHICLE: Bicycle

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alex Goss

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 29, 2023, at approximately 0920 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a collision between a pick-up truck and bicyclist near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road in the Town of Burke. The preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist was traveling south on Brook Road, while participating in a local bicycle race, when it entered into the northbound side of the roadway. At that time, a 2007 Dodge truck operated by Alex Goss, of East Haven, VT, was traveling north on Brook Road. The bicyclist collided with the front of the truck while on the northbound side of the roadway. The bicyclist and truck subsequently came to rest in the northbound shoulder, near the Brook Road and Carter Road intersection, following the collision. The bicyclist was transported from the scene by ambulance and later pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The bicyclist was identified as Richard Wantall, of Marblehead, MA. At this time, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the collision. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision are asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

 

 

 

 

