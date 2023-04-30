Japanese Singer Song Writer YUKA's 1st Major Debut Song "Baby You" Building Buzz! Recorded 2 B Views On Social Sites

YUKA(有華） Baby You Art work

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese singer song writer Yuka topped the viral charts in SEA with the supremely catchy single "Baby You" which is now taking on the global market."Baby You" has been getting a lot of attention, especially in Japan, using it to soundtrack for their dancing video and was ranked No.1 on Billboard's "TikTok Weekly Top 20" list on March 1.From the end of March, artists and influencers from overseas started to post using the song and TikTok users in Southeast Asia latched on to "Baby You" a cut from Yuka's "Baby You" for the soundtrack for their video, which became a hit in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand. Taiwan and Korea, before long, the song mutated into a viral trend and has made the Spotify top 10 on viral charts in six countries as well as the topped No1 of Tik Tok song ranking in Indonesia and was ranked in the top 10 in other Asian countries.The song also made the Spotify Global Viral Songs Top 50 as of April 27.It is an accomplishment for a newcomer, Japanese artist to be included in the Global Ranking.The total number of posts on TikTok has exceeded 700,000 both domestically and internationally, and the number of views of the song on social networking sites has exceeded 2 billion. The number of streams in music streaming services has also exceeded 15 million worldwide.ABOUT YUKAShe started playing the piano and singing in the chorus at an early age.Since the age of eighteen, she has been active as a singer-songwriter mainly in Osaka.By posting photos and videos on Instagram, she gained followers from influencers and female fans as they love her with the gap between her funny talk and her appearance. Her followers include famous athletes, Instagrammers, and people active in various fields.Her indie third single, " Partner ," released in April 2022, recorded 50 million streaming views, 11 million music video views, 1.3 billion SNS views, and the No. 1 position in the LINE real-time ranking. In January 2023, she made her major label debut with Nippon Columbia. Her debut single "Baby You" became a big hit among Generation Z. It was ranked No. 1 on Billboard's TikTok Weekly Top 20 as of March 1 and recorded 2 billion views on social networking services.Official HP: https://www.yuka-song.com/ Instagram： @yuka__songTikTok： @yuka__songTwitter： @yuka__songYouTube： https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5v0MIieVwwYZgsmhJ8YNoQ

Baby You - YUKA