Rutland Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002590

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Kyle Bruno

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

VICTIM: James Bruno

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 25, 2023, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland barracks were notified that Kyle Bruno, of Clarendon, VT, provided false information in a previous interaction with police in December 2022. Through investigation, it was determined Kyle Bruno used a relative’s name and date of birth to avoid being properly identified by police. On April 29, 2023, Kyle Bruno was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.