Rutland Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002590
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 1, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland
VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Kyle Bruno
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
VICTIM: James Bruno
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 25, 2023, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland barracks were notified that Kyle Bruno, of Clarendon, VT, provided false information in a previous interaction with police in December 2022. Through investigation, it was determined Kyle Bruno used a relative’s name and date of birth to avoid being properly identified by police. On April 29, 2023, Kyle Bruno was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM
