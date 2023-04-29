Submit Release
News Search

There were 348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,579 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4002590

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Bruno

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: James Bruno

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 25, 2023, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland barracks were notified that Kyle Bruno, of Clarendon, VT, provided false information in a previous interaction with police in December 2022. Through investigation, it was determined Kyle Bruno used a relative’s name and date of birth to avoid being properly identified by police. On April 29, 2023, Kyle Bruno was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: June 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more