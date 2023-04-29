Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/22/23 / 0423 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte. 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person

ACCUSED: Sky Phillips

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

ACCUSED: Christie Bushey

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Shawn and Nicholas Mason

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/22/2023 at approximately 0423 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an altercation where gun shots were fired at a residence on Rte. 14 in Williamstown.

None of the parties sustained gunshot wounds, however one of the victims fractured a bone in his foot in an attempt to flee.

On 4/28/2023 Sky Phillips and Christie Bushey were cited to appear in VT Superior Court, Orange County. Phillips was cited for the offenses of Unlawful Trespass, Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Bushey was cited for Unlawful Trespass and Accessory Aiding in the Commission of a Felony.

An investigation is still active.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/1/2023 - 1230 hrs. (both)

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

802-229-9191 ext. 8