Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3002460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/22/23 / 0423 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte. 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person
ACCUSED: Sky Phillips
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
ACCUSED: Christie Bushey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Shawn and Nicholas Mason
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/22/2023 at approximately 0423 hrs. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an altercation where gun shots were fired at a residence on Rte. 14 in Williamstown.
None of the parties sustained gunshot wounds, however one of the victims fractured a bone in his foot in an attempt to flee.
On 4/28/2023 Sky Phillips and Christie Bushey were cited to appear in VT Superior Court, Orange County. Phillips was cited for the offenses of Unlawful Trespass, Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Bushey was cited for Unlawful Trespass and Accessory Aiding in the Commission of a Felony.
An investigation is still active.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/1/2023 - 1230 hrs. (both)
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Attached
