Westminster Barracks / Violation of an APO

CASE#: 22B1006557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 at 0935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of APO

ACCUSED: Dylan T. Sheltra

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Investigation of the incident revealed 21 year old Dylan Sheltra was suspected of violating an Abuse Prevention Order. On 04/29/2023, Sheltra reported to the Westminster Barracks where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/01/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 12:30pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

