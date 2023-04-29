Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of an APO

CASE#: 22B1006557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                            

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 at 0935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of APO

 

ACCUSED: Dylan T. Sheltra

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Investigation of the incident revealed 21 year old Dylan Sheltra was suspected of violating an Abuse Prevention Order. On 04/29/2023, Sheltra reported to the Westminster Barracks where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/01/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 12:30pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

