Westminster Barracks / Violation of an APO
CASE#: 22B1006557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 at 0935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saxtons River, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of APO
ACCUSED: Dylan T. Sheltra
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Investigation of the incident revealed 21 year old Dylan Sheltra was suspected of violating an Abuse Prevention Order. On 04/29/2023, Sheltra reported to the Westminster Barracks where he was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/01/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 12:30pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600