Award-Winning Documentary ZERO GRAVITY is Now Available On Demand
VOD release coincides with the U.S. Broadcast Premiere of ‘Zero Gravity’ on KCET, PBS Socal, and LinkTVLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning feature documentary "ZERO GRAVITY” follows a diverse group of middle-school students from San Jose, CA, as they compete in a nationwide NASA tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station. Directed by Thomas Verrette, this inspiring and heartfelt story is now available to Rent or Buy on Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo On Demand, and will arrive to Apple TV and other outlets in May.
The On-Demand release coincides with the U.S. broadcast premiere on KCET and Link TV as part of the EARTH FOCUS PRESENTS banner for spring 2023. “Zero Gravity” premieres Wed., May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV (Dish Network 9410) and Sun., May 7 at 8 p.m. on KCET with 14-day catch up streaming at linktv.org. The film also kicked off last spring’s KCET and PBS SoCal’s 2022 EARTH FOCUS Environmental Film Festival at Carnegie Observatories.
Seen primarily through the wondrous eyes of three young innovators and their first-time coach, “Zero Gravity” takes viewers on a journey to the stars as their robotics team grows from amateur coders to representing the state of California in the ISS Finals Tournament – the culmination of a summer-long adventure that sees their accomplishments performed in orbit 250 miles above Earth. The film features Astronauts Cady Coleman, Jack Fischer, and Steve Smith, and highlights the importance of empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators who will lead us into the future.
‘Zero Gravity” was featured in 70 film festivals in 12 countries, 18 awards, 8 special events, and 10,000 students. Some of the film’s biggest screenings include Cinequest (World Premiere), DOC NYC, San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM), Cleveland International Film Festival, Earth X, New York International Children’s Film Festival, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, ISS R&D Conference, and GE Appliances. “Zero Gravity” is also now available for K-12, university, corporate, and non-profit use through educational distributor Good Docs, who will also be rolling the film out to museums this summer.
The competition in “Zero Gravity” is called Zero Robotics, and is run by the MIT Space Systems Laboratory in collaboration with NASA and CASIS, and began in 2011. Their goal is to utilize the International Space Station for student experiments in zero gravity in support of real-world problems facing space scientists today. In the film, the students program the SPHERES satellites — which were inspired by “Star Wars” — to create a GPS system around Mars for future human exploration.
“Zero Gravity” is suitable for all ages.
Visit website: zerogravitydoc.com
