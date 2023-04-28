Senate Bill 671 Printer's Number 671
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 671
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
671
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND MARTIN,
APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 31, 1965 (P.L.1257, No.511),
entitled "An act empowering cities of the second class,
cities of the second class A, cities of the third class,
boroughs, towns, townships of the first class, townships of
the second class, school districts of the second class,
school districts of the third class and school districts of
the fourth class including independent school districts, to
levy, assess, collect or to provide for the levying,
assessment and collection of certain taxes subject to maximum
limitations for general revenue purposes; authorizing the
establishment of bureaus and the appointment and compensation
of officers, agencies and employes to assess and collect such
taxes; providing for joint collection of certain taxes,
prescribing certain definitions and other provisions for
taxes levied and assessed upon earned income, providing for
annual audits and for collection of delinquent taxes, and
permitting and requiring penalties to be imposed and
enforced, including penalties for disclosure of confidential
information, providing an appeal from the ordinance or
resolution levying such taxes to the court of quarter
sessions and to the Supreme Court and Superior Court,"
further providing for title of act; providing for local taxes
in cities of the first class, for prohibition of tax on
certain individuals and for reimbursement of taxes; and
making repeals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of December 31, 1965
(P.L.1257, No.511), known as The Local Tax Enabling Act, is
