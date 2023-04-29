Gadot Biochemical Industries to Showcase Innovative Mineral Solutions at IFT FIRST Chicago 2023
Focusing on magnesium, calcium, and zinc, the company aims providing high-quality minerals for the foods and nutraceutical industries.
We are thrilled to join the IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo, showcasing our new mineral solutions to meet the industry's need for healthier, more nutritious, and tastier food and beverages.”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Event and Expo is one of the most important events in the food industry, bringing together professionals worldwide to discuss the latest trends, products, and technologies in the field. This year's IFT FIRST promises to be very exciting for connecting with industry leaders and innovators face-to-face.
Gadot is thrilled to participate in this year's event and showcase its innovative mineral solutions for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries. The company has been a leading provider of high-quality mineral products for nearly 60 years. Its innovative solutions have helped transform food and beverage products' formulation and production.
Visitors to the Gadot Biochemical Industries booth (S3436) at the IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo can expect to see a range of exciting new mineral products, including calcium, magnesium, zinc, and potassium solutions that are designed to improve the organoleptic profile, texture, and nutritional value of a wide range of food and beverage products.
"We are excited to participate in this edition of IFT FIRST Annual Event and Food Expo and share our latest mineral solutions with industry professionals," said Ohad Cohen, Gadot's CEO. "Our products have been developed to meet the growing demand for healthier, more nutritious, and better-tasting food and beverages. We look forward to meeting with industry leaders, sharing our expertise, and building new partnerships at this year's event."
Gadot has built a strong reputation in the industry for producing high-quality ingredients, its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. Its experts work closely with clients to develop customized mineral solutions that meet their specific needs and requirements. With a focus on research and development, the company continues to drive innovation in the industry and provide solutions for the challenges Food Scientists face formulating with minerals in the food and beverage industries.
The IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo is an exciting opportunity for professionals in the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries to connect, share knowledge, and explore new solutions and technologies. Gadot is proud to be a part of this inspiring event and looks forward to contributing to the development of the food and beverage industry.
Gadot is approaching its 60th anniversary, delivering highly bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made solutions, soluble minerals, and ingredient-base blends. Gadot´s portfolio includes an array of ingredients, including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium in different forms, such as citrates, gluconates, and bisglycinates, and continues to expand its offerings based on market demand.
