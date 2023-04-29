PNJ eyes $81 million profit in 2023

VIETNAM, April 29 -

HCM CITY — Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) targets net revenue of nearly VNĐ35.6 trillion (US$1.5 billion) and profit after tax of VNĐ1.9 trillion ($81.5 million) this year, an increase of 5 per cent and 7 per cent from last year, respectively.

The dividend for 2023 will be 20 per cent.

The target and dividend were approved at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders in HCM City on April 27.

Last year, despite a sharp decline in purchasing power from the third quarter of the year, PNJ achieved its highest-ever business results.

Its net revenue grew by 73 per cent to VNĐ33.8 trillion ($1.45 billion) and profit after tax jumped 76 per cent to VNĐ1.8 trillion ($77.2 million), exceeding last year’s plans by 31 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

Lê Trí Thông, the company’s vice chairman and CEO, said in the last five years, PNJ has developed strongly to become a leading jewellery retailer in Việt Nam.

According to Brand Finance, PNJ’s brand value in 2022 was worth $367 million, 3.7 times higher than in 2017, he said.

Chairwoman Cao Thị Ngọc Dung said amid the global economic uncertainty, PNJ, with the spirit of “F5xF1 – Gear up Refresh, Reach Great Success,” is ready to deal with potential challenges to explore new opportunities in 2023 and the following years.

The company will foster the development of its existing business segments in a sustainable manner and accelerate the research and development of new segments.

It will gradually incorporate environmental-social - governance (ESG) initiatives into its long-term strategy to ensure sustainable development.

This year, PNJ also plans to invest in upgrading and expanding its modern retail system (opening 20-25 new stores), IT projects (including developing a centralised platform for managing data and integrating it with business and operational processes), and improving production capacity and renewing production technology, she said.

Shareholders approved a plan to pay a dividend of 20 per cent in cash for 2022, the issuance of over 6.5 million shares at VNĐ20,000 each to its key staff members who have made outstanding contributions, and other proposals.

The meeting also voted Đặng Hải Anh, chief information officer at PNJ, as a new member of the board for 2023-28.

The company reported net revenue of VNĐ9.75 trillion ($416 million) and profit after tax of VNĐ749 billion ($31.99 million), equalling 28 per cent and 39 per cent of its plans. — VNS