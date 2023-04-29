HCM City leads nation in exports last year: report

VIETNAM, April 29 - HÀ NỘI/ HCM CITY — HCM City led the nation in exports last year as unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in its annual report on imports and exports, released in Hà Nội on Thursday.

This is the seventh year in a row the ministry has compiled the report, which gave an insight into each group of commodities, markets, the utilisation of opportunities generated by free trade agreements, and export-import management, said Phan Văn Chinh, Director of the MoIT's Agency of Foreign Trade.

According to the report, apart from the southern economic hub, with export revenue of US$47.54 billion, the top 10 localities posted in this regard included Bắc Ninh, Bình Dương, Thái Nguyên, Hải Phòng, Đồng Nai, Bắc Giang, Hà Nội, Phú Thọ and Hải Dương.

Posting an export revenue of $17.1 billion, the capital city of Hà Nội was ranked eighth in the list.

Nguyễn Cẩm Trang, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade, said Việt Nam's export-import results are remarkable given the impacts of material price surges and supply chain disruptions, among other hurdles.

The value reached $730 billion last year, of which export was $371.3 billion, representing a double-digit rise as compared with 2021, the official said, noting the country also recorded growth in all commodity groups last year - the seventh consecutive year that the trade surplus exceeded $10 billion.

Regarding the report, Trang said it has received a warm response from stakeholders, including associations, State management agencies, and businesses.

Notably, the 2022 report provides information about the national import-export strategy for this year, along with updates on the joining of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific (CPTPP) by a number of economies and the ratification of the deal, and new points in the implementation of trade promotion activities. — VNS