Newly registered businesses peak in April

VIETNAM, April 29 - HÀ NỘI — The number of new businesses set a record high in April at 15,967, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

The figure increased by 6.4 per cent over the same period in 2022. However, the registered capital decreased by 5.7 per cent to more than VNĐ154.6 trillion (US$6.6 billion).

Four to six economic regions across the country, which are the Southeast, Central Highlands, Red River Delta, and Northern Midlands and Mountains, saw gains in newly registered businesses in April.

119,089 employees were registered at newly established firms, a 13.7 per cent increase over the same period in 2022.

Statistics show that the number of businesses entering and rejoining the market in April rose 36.6 per cent to 9,610 firms. In the first quarter, 56,946 firms restarted operations, down 5.4 per cent on-year.

Therefore, in the first four months of this year, 78,871 companies entered and re-entered the market nationally, including 49,872 new ones, up 0.6 per cent over the same period last year.

However, global inflation and unstable situations cause potential threats to the Vietnamese economy's growth, particularly business operations.

As a result, 14,509 businesses nationwide withdrew from the market in April 2023. Since the beginning of the year, 77,001 firms left the market, up 25.1 per cent over last year, of which a large part temporarily ceased operations. — VNS