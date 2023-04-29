Berlin Barracks / First Degree Arson & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3002593

TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak and Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2023 1957 hours

LOCATION: Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Bradley Perkins

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release this information

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of windows that had been smashed out of a residence and a fire set at a home on Business Center Rd in Williamstown, VT. While responding to the scene Troopers were advised a person of interest was in a nearby parking lot. Troopers responded to the area and located Bradley Perkins, who was detained pending further investigation. Troopers established probable cause for the aforementioned charges and subsequently arrested Perkins before transporting him to the Berlin Barracks for processing. The fire is still being investigated by VSP detectives. Perkins was subsequently ordered held without bail and released into the custody of Probation and Parole. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/01/2023 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Probation & Parole

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: Attached