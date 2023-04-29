Berlin Barracks / First Degree Arson & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3002593
TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak and Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/28/2023 1957 hours
LOCATION: Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Arson, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Bradley Perkins
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release this information
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of windows that had been smashed out of a residence and a fire set at a home on Business Center Rd in Williamstown, VT. While responding to the scene Troopers were advised a person of interest was in a nearby parking lot. Troopers responded to the area and located Bradley Perkins, who was detained pending further investigation. Troopers established probable cause for the aforementioned charges and subsequently arrested Perkins before transporting him to the Berlin Barracks for processing. The fire is still being investigated by VSP detectives. Perkins was subsequently ordered held without bail and released into the custody of Probation and Parole. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/01/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Probation & Parole
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: Attached