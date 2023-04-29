Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,552 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / First Degree Arson & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3002593

TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak and Trooper Jacob Fox                          

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2023 1957 hours

LOCATION: Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Arson, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Bradley Perkins          

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT 

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release this information

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of windows that had been smashed out of a residence and a fire set at a home on Business Center Rd in Williamstown, VT. While responding to the scene Troopers were advised a person of interest was in a nearby parking lot. Troopers responded to the area and located Bradley Perkins, who was detained pending further investigation. Troopers established probable cause for the aforementioned charges and subsequently arrested Perkins before transporting him to the Berlin Barracks for processing. The fire is still being investigated by VSP detectives. Perkins was subsequently ordered held without bail and released into the custody of Probation and Parole. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/01/2023 1230 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Probation & Parole

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / First Degree Arson & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more