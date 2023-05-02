Nevvon Unveils Caregiver Surveying Platform
A Comprehensive Solution to Address Pain Points, Enhance Job Satisfaction and Client Satisfaction, and Motivate Caregivers through TrainingNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, a leading provider of e-training solutions for home care agencies, is proud to announce the release of its latest product, Nevvon Surveying. This comprehensive platform is specifically designed for Home Care Agency owners, managers, and training coordinators, who are seeking to improve their service quality and address the pain points that result from not having a line of sight to staff or client feedback.
Chief Product Officer Ashley Wharton shares, "At Nevvon, we've listened to our customers who have asked for a flexible platform that meets their surveying needs. With Nevvon Surveying, we are proud to deliver a solution that empowers home care agencies to make informed decisions for improving client and caregiver satisfaction."
Existing survey technology can be challenging to deploy, customize, and interpret results. Nevvon Surveying addresses these issues by providing a user-friendly and customizable platform for collecting feedback from both clients and caregivers. This allows professionals to make data-driven decisions that lead to better outcomes and increased job satisfaction and client satisfaction.
Nevvon's innovative approach to motivating training is rooted in the connection between surveying and training. By obtaining survey results about client or staff satisfaction, service provider agencies gain valuable insights that drive their motivation to provide the right training. This data-driven approach ensures that caregivers receive targeted education that enhances their performance, ultimately leading to improved client outcomes and increased caregiver job satisfaction.
Key features of Nevvon Surveying include:
Unlimited surveying to caregivers
Standard templates for job satisfaction, NPS, and more
Custom question creation for tailored surveys
Real-time results for up-to-date data
Dashboards to visualize trends and insights
Dedicated support team for assistance and guidance
Full suite of integrations for seamless data management.
By using Nevvon Surveying, y professionals gain a clear line of sight to the issues and concerns of both clients and caregivers. The platform provides trends to analyze with respect to key performance metrics like job satisfaction and client satisfaction, empowering decision-makers to continuously improve their services and support their staff.
About Nevvon
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted by home care agencies to achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money. The platform empowers caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to provide the highest quality care to their patients. Nevvon's innovative technology platform offers interactive and engaging training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways.
To set up a demo and discover how Nevvon can help your home care agency or skilled nursing facility achieve its training and regulatory compliance goals, visit www.nevvon.com.
