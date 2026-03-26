Elara Caring Extends Strategic Partnership with Nevvon to Power Scalable Caregiver Training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elara Caring has extended its contract with Nevvon, reinforcing its commitment to scalable, high-quality caregiver training and workforce enablement across its markets.Since implementing Nevvon’s digital training platform, Elara has transformed how it onboards, trains, and supports caregivers, moving from a manual, travel-intensive, compliance-driven model to a centralized and scalable system.“Nevvon has fundamentally changed how we onboard, train, and support caregivers across our organization,” said Tom Firmani, President of Personal Care Services at Elara Caring. “What was once a manual, travel-heavy, and compliance-driven process is now centralized, consistent, and scalable. The platform allowed us to move faster without sacrificing quality or compliance. Supervisors spend less time on logistics and more time supporting care delivery. Our training and L&D teams shifted away from administration and toward engagement and retention. Most importantly, caregivers start work feeling prepared, confident, and supported from day one. Nevvon is not just a training tool. It has become a core part of how we operate, scale, and deliver a better caregiver experience across our markets.”Through the renewed agreement, Elara will continue leveraging Nevvon’s platform to streamline compliance, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen caregiver readiness at scale.“We are proud to continue our partnership with Elara Caring,” said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. “They have been a great partner from the beginning.Together, we’ve built a training model that drives operational efficiency while improving the caregiver experience. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and impact.”The extended partnership reflects both organizations’ shared focus on operational excellence, workforce enablement, and sustainable growth in a complex regulatory environment.About NevvonNevvon is an innovative e-training provider for caregivers, offering accessible, multilingual, and engaging training that simplifies compliance and empowers caregivers to deliver better care. Nevvon’s mission is to improve caregiver education, efficiency, and outcomes. Visit www.nevvon.com to learn more.About Elara CaringElara Caring is among the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, value-based home care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health, and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 18 states, it serves more than 60,000 patients and clients daily across 200 locations. At Elara, care is delivered by skilled, compassionate professionals dedicated to supporting patients with expertise and empathy. Through care innovation and a commitment to excellence, Elara ensures patients receive the right care when and where they need it most.

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