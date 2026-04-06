Crain’s New York Business Names Nevvon Founder and CEO James Cohen a 2026 Notable Leader in Health Care

Recognition highlights Cohen’s leadership in modernizing caregiver training and scaling workforce and family caregiver support nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Nevvon today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, James Cohen, has been selected for inclusion in Crain’s New York Business Notable Leaders in Health Care. Honorees are chosen through a peer nomination and editorial review process, and the special editorial report launches online and in print on April 6, 2026.Since founding Nevvon in 2019, Cohen has led the company’s growth into a caregiver education and compliance platform serving 700+ provider organizations across 45 states, supporting a global team and product footprint built for scale. Nevvon’s mobile-first training infrastructure is designed to streamline compliance, automate administration, and integrate into provider technology stacks, helping agencies reduce burden while strengthening workforce readiness and retention.“Crain’s Notable Leaders in Health Care is an important recognition because it underscores what the industry is waking up to: training is not a checkbox, it’s infrastructure,” said James Cohen, Founder and CEO of Nevvon. “Care delivery is only as strong as the people providing it. We’re building the systems that help caregivers show up confident, compliant, and supported, whether they’re professionals on the front lines or family caregivers stepping into the role at home.”Recent momentum and expansionCohen’s recognition comes amid continued commercial and programmatic growth for Nevvon, including:HouseWorks selects Nevvon as caregiver training partner across its multi-state footprint, reflecting increasing demand from large, fast-scaling home care organizations for enterprise-ready training infrastructure and integrations.Expanded partnership with Elara Caring, deepening a relationship focused on improving caregiver readiness at scale across a major multi-state provider network.Continued national expansion through CMS GUIDE, where Nevvon supports family caregiver education as part of PocketRN’s participation in the dementia care model.Workforce impact in New York and beyondOver the last five years, Cohen has also helped position Nevvon as a partner in workforce development initiatives that address the realities of direct care work, including barriers that can prevent new hires from completing training and staying in the field. As noted in the Crain’s nomination, Cohen supported a collaboration with multiple home care agencies awarded New York State Direct Caregiver Flexibility grants, helping establish Training Center Support Hubs designed to improve completion and retention by addressing non-training barriers such as transportation, childcare, housing stability, food insecurity, and mental health support.About NevvonNevvon is a caregiver training and workforce enablement platform built for home care, home health, and community-based care. Nevvon helps organizations automate annual in-service training, onboarding, and role-based learning paths with mobile-first, multilingual content, real-time compliance tracking, and audit-ready reporting. Nevvon integrates with provider technology stacks to reduce administrative burden and improve workforce readiness and retention.Media ContactAllan LevineChief Commercial OfficerNevvonallan@nevvon.com

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