HouseWorks Selects Nevvon to Power Caregiver Training Across Its Growing Multi-State Network

Leading home care provider chooses Nevvon for its integration capabilities and workflow automation to support rapid expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevvon, the leading caregiver compliance training platform for home care and home health agencies, today announced that HouseWorks has selected Nevvon as its caregiver training partner. HouseWorks, one of the nation's leading personal care services companies operating across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York, will deploy Nevvon's platform to standardize and scale training across its expanding network of locations.HouseWorks selected Nevvon based on the platform's deep integration capabilities and workflow automation, which together allow large, multi-state operators to manage caregiver training at scale without adding administrative burden. As HouseWorks continues to grow through organic expansion and acquisitions, consistent and compliant training across all locations and states is a core operational requirement.Beyond compliance, HouseWorks selected Nevvon for the direct impact better training has on caregivers themselves. Caregivers who feel prepared and supported are more confident, more engaged, and more likely to stay. Nevvon's mobile-first, multilingual platform is designed to meet caregivers where they are, making training accessible, relevant, and respectful of their time."As we continue to grow our organization across multiple states, we needed a training partner that could keep pace with us," said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. "Nevvon's platform gives us the integrations and automations we need to manage training efficiently across our entire network. But just as important, it gives our caregivers a better experience. When caregivers feel supported and set up to succeed, that experience translates directly into the quality of care our clients receive."Nevvon's platform will integrate directly into HouseWorks' existing technology stack, automating training assignment, completion tracking, and compliance reporting across all locations."HouseWorks has built something exceptional over 20 years, and they are growing fast," said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. "Organizations at their scale need training infrastructure that works across state lines without creating more work for their teams. And the best agencies know that investing in caregiver training is not just about compliance. It is about giving caregivers the knowledge and confidence to do their jobs well. That is exactly what we built Nevvon to do, and we are proud to support their continued growth."About HouseWorksFor more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – wherever they call home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York.About NevvonNevvon is an all-in-one caregiver compliance training platform trusted by home care and home health agencies across the United States. The platform empowers agencies to achieve regulatory compliance, reduce administrative burden, and improve care quality through mobile-first, multilingual training content and deep integrations with leading agency

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