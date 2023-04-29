Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,926 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On April 28th, 2023 between the hours of 1700 and 2000 hours, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol in Washington County. Areas of focus included Berlin, I-89 in Berlin and Middlesex and Waterbury, VT. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

 

Details:

•            Troopers involved: 4

•            Number of traffic stops: 20

•            Number of traffic tickets issued: 8

•            Number of written warnings issued: 13

Highlights

- Three operators were issued tickets for traveling in excess of 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Directed Patrol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more