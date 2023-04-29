Berlin Barracks/ Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On April 28th, 2023 between the hours of 1700 and 2000 hours, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol in Washington County. Areas of focus included Berlin, I-89 in Berlin and Middlesex and Waterbury, VT. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 4

• Number of traffic stops: 20

• Number of traffic tickets issued: 8

• Number of written warnings issued: 13

Highlights

- Three operators were issued tickets for traveling in excess of 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.