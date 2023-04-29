Maryland State Police Arrest Howard Co. Man On Child Pornography Charges

April 28, 2023

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – Troopers arrested a Howard County man on Thursday after a Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigation developed evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as William Gomes, 41, of Elkridge, Maryland. Gomes is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, 3 counts of distribution of child pornography and one count creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged in sexual conduct. Gomes was transported to the Howard County Department of Corrections for processing.

Beginning in February 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an online investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. Yesterday, members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Maryland State Police Child Recovery Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack and the Howard County Police Department, served a search and seizure warrant at Gomes’ residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Gomes was subsequently arrested.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

William Gomes

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov