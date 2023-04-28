Read more about The agenda for the May monthly Parole Board Meeting is published

Board Meeting Agenda

May 2, 2023

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Location:

Parole Board Hearing Room

2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive

5th Floor, East Tower

Atlanta, Georgia 30334

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard

III. Approval of Agenda

IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 10, 2023, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Proposed Amendment to Board Rule 475-3-.05 - La’Quandra Smith, Director of Legal Services

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole

VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)

VIII. Adjournment