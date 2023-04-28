Read more about The agenda for the May monthly Parole Board Meeting is published
Board Meeting Agenda
May 2, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location:
Parole Board Hearing Room
2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive
5th Floor, East Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30334
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry E. Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from January 10, 2023, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Amendment to Board Rule 475-3-.05 - La’Quandra Smith, Director of Legal Services
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment