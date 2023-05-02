Driven by Demand, Zipline Launches its International Entity to Bring Operational Excellence to Best-in-Class Retailers
Zipline is the most powerful technology that we utilize in-store”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, a unified platform for operational excellence, will debut internationally at ShopTalk Europe on May 8th, 2023. After close to a decade of operations in the US and Canada, the company is excited to bring its unique brand and expertise to retailers headquartered outside of North America. Already used across Europe by retailers like Allbirds and Fjällräven, Zipline has become a must-have solution for helping its customers triple store execution.
— Sarah Tava, Fjällräven
“Zipline is the most powerful technology that we utilize in-store,” said Sarah Tava, Global Director of Retail at Fjällräven. “It helps us engage our associates, empower our store leaders and ensure that we stay aligned with HQ. As a career retailer, I’m thrilled that their software and best-in-class services will now be readily available around the globe.”
The international expansion comes as demand for Zipline continues to accelerate internationally. Zipline’s move into EMEA and APAC is being driven by word of mouth referrals, as customers share their love and appreciation for the solution. Last month, Zipline announced that it was named a leader in G2's Spring Report, based on verified customer reviews, earning 13 badges for its operational excellence platform. A further testament to its user reviews, the company currently has an NPS of 78.
Steve Levy, who joined Zipline in November 2022, will be running Zipline’s international entity. Previously, he was the Founder and President of ThinkTime, the VP of Sales Engineering at Quinyx, and spent over five years as an executive at Kronos. With nearly two decades of experience building and implementing retail software solutions, Steve is an expert at helping brands, and their employees, succeed.
“A transformation in retail is redefining the way retail stores operate,” said Zipline CEO and Co-Founder Melissa Wong. “Today’s brands need to stay nimble and adapt quickly to market demands. Retail leaders have realized that they need to prioritize stores and store employees and there is a global need for technology that helps drive operational excellence.”
