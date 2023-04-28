Gov. Pritzker Announces Departure of Deputy Chief of Staff for Equity Dr. Sekile Nzinga

ILLINOIS, April 28 - Chicago— Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Chief of Staff for Equity Dr. Sekile Nzinga, who has overseen the state's first comprehensive efforts to ensure equity and inclusion. Prior to serving as Deputy Chief of Staff for Equity and as Chief Equity Officer for the state, Dr. Nzinga served as Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Provost of Diversity and Inclusion as well as Women's Center Director at Northwestern University. Her last day in the role is April 30th.





"Dr. Nzinga brought thoughtful dedication to her work and has shaped the Office of Equity into what it is—a one of a kind, nation-leading office dedicated to prioritizing equity and accountability across all levels of state government," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm sad to see her go, but I know the impact of her work will be felt across the state for many years to come."





Dr. Nzinga was appointed as Illinois' inaugural Chief Equity Officer and played a pivotal role in establishing the Office of Equity within the Office of the Governor during Governor Pritzker's first term. She led the creation of the Illinois Towards Equity Action Plan, one of the nation's first state government focused equity frameworks and accountability systems to support state agencies in planning and advancing their equity goals. Dr. Nzinga led the development and administration of the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility training for Illinois' state workers and appointees.





Dr. Nzinga has worked as a professor of Gender and Women's Studies at Nazareth College and the University of Illinois- Chicago. She has a Masters Degree in Social Work from Ohio State University and a Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies from University of Maryland College Park.