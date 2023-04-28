State Police Charge Delaware Man Following Drug And Firearm Investigation In Cecil County

April 28, 2023

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police charge a Delaware man following a felony drug and firearm investigation from last October in Cecil County.

The suspect, identified as William Ferguson, V, 19, of New Castle, Delaware, is charged with 23 counts related to felony drug distribution and firearm violations on April 27, 2023. He is currently at the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, Delaware. Ferguson is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

On October 12, 2022, investigators with the Maryland State Police Special Investigation Section were conducting a crime suppression patrol in the Winding Brook Community in Elkton, Maryland. While on patrol, investigators observed a group of people around a 2019 Ford Fusion, bearing temporary Delaware registration, and playing loud music.

As investigators approached the vehicle, the group fled leaving the Ford Fusion engine running and unattended. A K9 scan of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert for controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

Upon a search of the vehicle, investigators located a loaded Glock Model 26, 9MM semi-automatic pistol with a 15-round extended magazine. The search also located 222 bags (85 grams) of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix, 35 grams of suspected cocaine, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 291 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with drug packaging materials, functioning digital scales, and identification documents.

On November 5, 2022, investigators received a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) lead related to the recovered loaded firearm, indicating it was involved in a shooting in New Castle County, Delaware. Maryland State Police investigators coordinated with the New Castle County Police Department, which ultimately lead detectives from the New Castle County to arrest and charge Ferguson with the prior shooting.

On November 9, 2022, Maryland State Police investigators, along with detectives from the New Castle County Police Department served a search warrant for Ferguson’s DNA. The DNA sample was sent to the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division to be analyzed. Results from the DNA comparison provided sufficient evidence to charge Ferguson with multiple crimes.

This investigation was funded, in part, by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, Youth and Victim Services – Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). Cecil County is one of a number of MCIN sites throughout Maryland. MCIN provides grant funding and strategic support to sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing, to increase safety in Maryland.

