Galaxy Wire & Cable Expands Its Manufacturing Facility

Galaxy Wire & Cable announces the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Horsham PA. Galaxy is a manufacturer of custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc. announces the expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Horsham PA. The square footage of the manufacturing area was doubled, and the offices and conference/meetings rooms have also been expanded.

Galaxy CEO Eric Lutz commented, “The increase in demand for our products and services motivated us to increase our capacity and be able to serve our customers better. This significant investment solidifies our future and allows us to meet this strong demand.”

The new production areas have more capacity to produce custom cable assemblies and electronic wire harnesses, which form the core of Galaxy’s manufacturing business. Galaxy also makes box builds, electro-mechanical assemblies, and does wire lead manufacturing. Galaxy also supplies a wide variety of stock and custom wire and cable, available with many jacket and insulation materials, along with various conductor and shielding options. Galaxy provides wire and cable products to many industries, including electronics, instrumentation, medical, military, transportation, oil & gas, and robotics.

Galaxy Wire & Cable is a leading supplier and manufacturer of stock and custom wire and cable, in a variety of insulation and jacket materials, with many conductor, shielding and enhancement options, with design and engineering assistance available. Offerings include cable assemblies, wire harnesses, box builds, coaxial/RF jumpers and wire leads. Cable and wire from Galaxy is used for in a variety of industries and applications. Galaxy is a certified woman-owned business/women’s business enterprise (WBENC), ISO 9001:2015 certified, ITAR registered, and HUBZone certified. Visit Galaxy Wire & Cable online at http://www.galaxywire.com for complete information on all wire and cable products.