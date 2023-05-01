HappiTravel Expands Its Disruptive Wholesale Model
We’re not just raising the bar, we’re changing the game!”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC unveiled the company’s latest software update which expands its customer-centric, value-focused philosophy into all areas of the platform allowing consumers to enroll for free and get direct access to wholesale rates on its entire platform of hotels, resorts, cruises and more with no catches, gimmicks, or obligation.
— Camaron Corr, President
While the free enrollment model has been fundamental since the company launched in 2019, the ability to book wholesale rates as a free member was limited to its HappiTrips® inventory of 1,000’s of hand curated trips worldwide. A paid upgrade was required in order access wholesale rates on the HappiHotels™ booking engine and HappiCondos™ vacation rental platform. The company has launched a major system update that consolidates the HappiTravel® platform so that both engines, as well as the newly launched HappiCruises™ booking engine, are all accessible through a single interface and now provides free members the ability to access wholesale rates on all platform components.
HappiTravel® and its disruptive business model has become one of the fastest growing platforms in the industry. The move reinforces the company’s unrelenting focus on respecting consumers and delivering undeniable value that builds trust and credibility. By allowing customers to enroll for free they are able to access legitimate wholesale rates, no longer solely on packaged trips, but also on hotels, resorts, and cruises booked through its widely acclaimed booking engines. Customers have the option of upgrading their account for a small fee which provides access to even deeper HappiPrice® wholesale rates that typically exceed the cost of the upgrade itself on the very first reservation.
“This major milestone is a first for the entire industry,” commented President, Camaron Corr. “Never before has a wholesale platform provided the ability to join for free and book trips, hotels, resorts, and cruises at wholesale rates without requiring a paid upgrade and monthly fee. We’re not just raising the bar, we’re changing the game!”
HappiTravel® is designed in a fully transparent way so that customers can explore the platform and see the value for themselves long before even thinking about touching their wallet. Free members can book any trip, hotel, resort, or cruise at the wholesale rate and save. Or, they can upgrade their account for a small fee in order to access the even lower HappiPrice® wholesale rate, the savings from which typically exceeds the cost of the upgrade itself. Designed to build trust incrementally, the platform delivers a series of “no-brainer” steps so customers can maximize their savings and upgrade only when they are comfortable with no pressure, and no catches.
“We’ve long said ‘you are literally losing money not to be an upgraded customer’,” added Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “But now you are literally losing money not to be a free customer too! We believe in people and empower our customers to choose what’s best for them. If your travel needs for the year are limited to a single night at a modest hotel, use your free membership to pay wholesale and save. Why pay retail? If you travel a bit more than that, upgrade and save more than the cost of upgrading. It’s a complete no-brainer either way!”
As part of the platform update, the inventory available through the booking engines has increased to over 2,500,000 hotel and resorts worldwide – brands consumers know and trust. The booking engines function just like mainstream travel sites, but instead of returning retail rates they provide the ability to book hotels as low as 60% below retail or more (up to 80% or more for resorts). Additionally, as part of the platform updates HappiCondos™ is being re-branded to HappiResorts™.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® is the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
