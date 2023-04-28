Fatal Fire in Cummington Not Suspicious 

CUMMINGTON — An early morning fire in Cummington claimed one adult resident’s life and injured another, said Cummington Fire Chief Adam E. Dragon, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

“On behalf of the Cummington Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Chief Dragon. “This is a tragedy for them and our community.”

The fire was first reported through a 9-1-1 call at about 5:37 this morning. The Cummington Fire Department responded to the area of 9 Thayer Corner Rd. to find the single-family home fully involved. They immediately began suppression efforts but the structure sustained catastrophic damage. Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours.

The home had working smoke alarms. One occupant was able to escape the fire and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The preliminary investigation suggests that the second occupant went to retrieve personal belongings but never escaped.

“If there’s a fire at home, it’s urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced.”

While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators from the Cummington Fire Department, State Police Fire & Explosion investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshals office, and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office have found no evidence that it was intentionally set.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes, but one vehicle was damaged. The fire departments of Ashfield, Goshen, Plainfield, and Worthington provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel at the scene and Code Compliance & Enforcement officers to support the investigation.

