Our Daily Bread Publishing Announces New Book, "Moments with God for Couples"
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Couples can take one step closer to their spouse every day with the new devotional book, "Moments with God for Couples: 100 Devotions for Growing Closer to God and Each Other” — Available now from Our Daily Bread Publishing.
"Moments with God for Couples: 100 Devotions for Growing Closer to God and Each Other” (Our Daily Bread Publishing)
Whether it's been 4 months or 40 years ago since saying "I do," couples can reframe the day-to-day disappointments and offenses of two broken people doing life together and replace them with the love and grace that can only come from God.
In 100 daily devotions, couples can reclaim the joy in their marriage that sometimes gets lost amid personality differences, moments of pride, and life circumstances. From the Moments with God series, this volume will help couples make space to reflect Christ in their relationship every day through relatable stories, relevant Bible verses, and practical applications.
Trade in selfishness for serving each other, arguments for vulnerability, misunderstandings for grace, and gossip for gratitude!
About the Author: Lori Hatcher is an author, blogger, pastor’s wife, and women’s ministry speaker. Her articles and devotions have appeared in numerous print and online publications including Our Daily Bread, Guideposts, Revive Our Hearts, and Crosswalk.com. A contest-winning Toastmasters International speaker (ACG, ALB), Lori uses high-impact stories to impart transformational truth. Find out more about Lori and her well-loved 5-minute devotions at LoriHatcher.com.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
