CORRECTED* ND 5 scheduled to close west of Joliette

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are temporarily closing North Dakota Highway 5 from Joliette to the Red River today at 4 p.m. due to localized flooding.



Motorists should find alternate routes if planning to travel in the area.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



