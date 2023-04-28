Attorney General Bird Statement on Biden EPA Granting Summer Sales of E-15 Waiver

Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration's EPA granting Iowa and Midwest states' request for an emergency waiver to sell E-15 gasoline this summer.

"The EPA made the right decision to permit the sale of E-15 nationwide this summer. The sale of E-15 gasoline will benefit Iowa farmers and save Iowans money at the gas pump. None of this would have been possible without the strong, steady leadership of Governor Reynolds and the bipartisan cooperation of Midwest governors and attorneys general to hold the EPA accountable."

