St. Albans Barracks / Counterfeiting, False Pretenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1002564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Filipek

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/08/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 282 River Rd, Richmond (Lucky Spot Variety)

VIOLATION: False Pretenses, Counterfeiting Paper Money

ACCUSED: Shane Morrill

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VICTIM: Lucky Spot Variety store

AGE: N/A

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to a complaint from owners at Lucky Spot Variety store in Richmond. The investigation revealed that Shane Morrill, 36, of Richmond passed multiple counterfeit bills at the establishment. The bills were all marked as “For Motion Picture Purposes”. Morrill was cited for False Pretenses and Counterfeiting Paper Money, and is set to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on May 11, 2023 at 0830 hrs.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov