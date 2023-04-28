Submit Release
Project to Add Turn Lanes on S.D. Highway 38 in Mitchell to Begin

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 28, 2023

Contact:  Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

MITCHELL, S.D. – New turn lanes will be added to state highways in eastern South Dakota this summer near the communities of Mitchell, Howard, Humboldt, and Hartford. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin widening S.D. Highway 38 and S.D. Highway 38P (413th Avenue) east of Mitchell.

The project will add east and westbound turn lanes on Highway 38 and Highway 38P (413th Ave). The intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 38P (413th Avenue) will remain open during construction.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

The prime contractor for this $5 million project is Prairie States Trucking of Sioux Falls, S.D. The overall completion date for the turn lane projects is Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

