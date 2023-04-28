Community Volunteers Gather to Beautify and Plant 50 Trees at Kensington Park

Volunteers, staff, and community members gathered for the tree planting. Participants learn the basics on tree planting in a demonstration from foresters. Kensington is a 2.2 acre neighborhood park, established in 1983. 40 trees were planted. Carolina Cherry Laurel, Cedar Elm, and Chinquapin oak were among 10 species put in the ground.

Local tree planting at Kensington Park aims to engage community members to take an active role in the overall health of their communities.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Amazon and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 50 trees at Kensington Park in Dallas, TX.

Texas Trees Foundation, a catalyst in the greening of North Central Texas since 1982, is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Increasing tree cover is part of Amazon’s overall commitment to sustainability – growing a greener future for the next generation of North Texans.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

“One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.”