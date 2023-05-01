Verathon Incorporates Full High-Definition Display to Further Enhance the GlideScope Core Advanced Visualization System

Roper (NYSE:ROP)

BOTHELL , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a leading global medical device provider announces the latest innovation in a series of enhancements to its Total Airway Solution aimed at advancing clinicians’ experience in caring for patients. With a Full HD (FHD) display now integrated into the GlideScope® Core™, the system delivers higher display resolution.

The Core FHD system paired with the BFlex™ portfolio of single-use bronchoscopes including the recently introduced BFlex 2 delivers bright, crisp image quality during bronchoscopy procedures. In addition, Core FHD works seamlessly with all GlideScope single-use video laryngoscopes. This includes the recently launched GlideScope Spectrum QC, featuring the latest camera technology which delivers an optimized image quality and an expanded field of view during intubations.

“Together, these product innovations make up the next generation Total Airway Solution, the first solution to deliver simultaneous views and usage of video laryngoscopes and single-use bronchoscopes in one system,” according to Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President of the Visualization Business Unit. “The rapid succession of product launches further enables physicians to care for critical patients effectively. These technology and clinical innovations are central to Verathon’s mission which focuses on developing specialized medical solutions that empower healthcare providers to improve and extend patients’ lives.”

GlideScope Core featuring FHD is now available in the US. More information about GlideScope Core and the Total Airway Solution can be found at www.verathon.com/glidescope/.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com.