Friday, April 28

Inslee signs abortion-related bills into law. Here are other key bills also signed so far

Gov. Jay Inslee signed five new pieces of legislation into law on Thursday aimed at protecting reproductive health-care rights in the state of Washington. “We are here to proclaim very vocally and very forcefully that we will not allow any state, or any Trump-appointed judge, to jeopardize a woman’s right of choice in the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “We know, when it comes to a woman’s freedom of choice, the Evergreen State is ever-vigilant in protecting this freedom right.” Democratic Washington lawmakers announced early in the 2023 session that bills protecting reproductive and gender-affirming care would be one of the biggest priorities. Here are the bills signed Thursday: Continue reading at News Tribune. (The Office of the Governor)

Bipartisan push to build more homes marks ‘year of housing’

Washington state lawmakers passed legislation this session that will result in more than $1 billion in housing investments between the capital and operating budgets. Though efforts to improve the state’s housing stock were bipartisan, Republicans and Democrats often had different ideas of how to achieve those goals. A hotly contested bill proposing to increase the real estate excise tax did not pass. Bills backed by the business community related to lot splitting, transit-oriented development and multifamily tax exemptions also failed. However, the adoption of nine bills designed to boost the housing stock were celebrated on both sides of the aisle. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Karen Ducey)

Lawmakers push for inspections at Tacoma’s ICE detention center

A couple years ago, the Washington state legislature passed a bill outlawing private detention facilities. That law is tied up in legal proceedings. Lawmakers have now passed new legislation that will mandate privately owned or operated detention facilities meet the same standards as public ones. “The legislature finds that profit motives lead private prisons and detention facilities to cut operational costs, including the provision of food, health care, and rehabilitative services, because their primary fiduciary duty is to maximize shareholder profits,” state lawmakers wrote in the legislation. “This is in stark contrast to the interests of the state to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of Washingtonians.” State Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, who sponsored the bill said, “we can’t let people make money off of inhumane practices, not in this state.” Ortiz-Self added that once released, detainees can also sue based on violations in the facility. Continue reading at KNKX. (Ted S. Warren)

