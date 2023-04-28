Register Now: EHE Quarterly Stakeholder Webinar: Learn About Innovative Housing Collaborations

Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative

Register now for the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP)-hosted Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative quarterly stakeholder webinar on Wednesday May 3, 2023, from 1:00–2:30pm EST. The webinar will highlight innovative housing collaborations across the United States.

This webinar is designed to:

Highlight innovative methods of housing collaborations

Highlight ways to improve HIV diagnosis, care, and prevention outcomes for individuals with HIV

Provide an opportunity for questions and answers from major community members and government officials

Director of OIDP, Kaye Hayes, will provide welcoming remarks and EHE and National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) Federal Implementation Plan updates. She will be joined by Rita Harcrow, Director of HUD’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing for opening remarks, followed by Dr. Marissa Robinson, Ending the HIV Epidemic Coordinator, OIDP, as she introduces the webinar’s guest speakers and moderates a Q&A session. The dynamic speakers include:

Josh Hayes, Executive Director, Visual Anarchy and Amy Palilonis, Deputy Director, HUD’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, who will provide an overview of HUD’s Homecoming: Life After Incarceration project.

Executive Director, Visual Anarchy and Deputy Director, HUD’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, who will provide an overview of HUD’s Homecoming: Life After Incarceration project. Dafina Ward, Executive Director, Southern AIDS Coalition will moderate our Innovative Housing Panel, which will include: Lauren Banks – Director, National HIV/AIDS Housing Coalition Clover Barnes – Senior Deputy Director, DC Department of Health Kathie Hiers – CEO, AIDS Alabama Traswell Livingston – CEO, AIDS Dallas Opal Jones – CEO, DOORWAYS

Executive Director, Southern AIDS Coalition will moderate our Innovative Housing Panel, which will include: Director Harold J. Phillips, MRP of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy will provide next steps and a way forward, followed by CAPT John Oguntomilade, Acting EHE Coordination Lead and will provide the closing and call to action.

Registration is required for this important webinar, which is open to everyone. Please note capacity is limited, so register early. This webinar will be audio-recorded, and slides will be publicly available for those unable to attend.

Follow the HIV.gov blog and social handles for upcoming events and details on the next EHE Quarterly Stakeholder webinar!

For more information about the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative, visit HIV.gov.