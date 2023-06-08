Introducing Multichannel Order-Taking for the QSR industry
QSRs can now order using phone, messaging, social media and more to help customers order easily and quickly.
We are excited to launch these new multichannel order-taking options, which will provide QSRs with more ways to reach their customers and process orders quickly and efficiently, increasing profits.”LACONIA, NH, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EZRA AI, a new and exciting provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, is excited to announce the launch of multichannel order-taking options that will revolutionize the way QSRs process orders.
— Jeffrey Morin, CEO & Founder of Ezra AI
Traditionally, QSRs have relied on phone orders as the primary order-taking method. However, with the rise of mobile technology and changing customer preferences, there is a growing demand for multichannel order-taking options that allow customers to place orders through various channels, including text messaging, social media, and voice assistants. Ezra takes full advantage of the many ordering channels and helps QSR customers order easily and quickly, precisely what a customer wants. The goal of Ezra AI is to help QSRs stay ahead of the curve by providing innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of their customers.
The new multichannel order-taking options are powered by AI technology, which enables QSRs to process orders more quickly and accurately than ever before. First, customers can place orders through whichever channel is most convenient for them. Then AI technology will automatically process the order and send it directly to the restaurant's POS system.
In addition to providing customers with more ways to place orders, the new multichannel order-taking option also gives the QSRs valuable data and insights about their customers. For example, AI technology can analyze customer behavior and preferences, enabling QSRs to tailor their marketing and promotional efforts to better meet their customers' needs.
This new AI technology will help QSRs provide better service and increase customer loyalty. AI, which is still a somewhat new technology, will become the most frequently used ordering method of the future. To assist QSRs in moving toward full AI integration, Ezra offers three customizable approaches.
1. 100% human agent with AI backup
2. 100% AI order-taking with human backup
3. A combination of AI and human agents
In option three, the restaurant can set the parameters that trigger how a call will be transferred to a human or AI-driven order system. It is fully customizable for each QSRs needs.
These new multichannel order-taking options are just one example of how we use AI to help QSRs stay ahead of the competition, and Ezra AI can help make the transition easier for a restaurant.
The new multichannel order-taking options are available to any quick-service restaurant. In addition, the options are easy to implement and integrate with existing restaurant systems, making the transition to multichannel order-taking seamless and hassle-free.
For more information about Ezra AI and our AI solutions for the QSR industry, please visit Ezra-ai.com
