Maine DOE Update – April 28, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items & Webinars

The ESEA Demographics Report will be opening on May 15th. In preparation for this report the MDOE Data Team will be hosting a webinar on May 2nd specific to reporting requirements for this collection. | More

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) McKinney-Vento Specialist Amelia Lyons Rukema and Data Quality Training Alexandra Cookson, for an interactive webinar about ensuring accurate reporting of students experiencing homelessness. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced a $9 million investment, funded through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, to increase school-based mental health staff and services in Maine. Expanding Access in School Environments (EASE) Maine will provide grants to nine high-need school administrative units (SAUs) to support efforts to recruit and retain mental health providers and expand services to students. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) 2.0 program recently engaged ten Maine school administrative units (SAUs) in a cohort to explore relevant cybersecurity topics. The cohort was comprised of both small and large school SAUs from the northern tip of Maine to the southern coast.| More

Maine’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Matt Bernstein joined state teachers of the year from across the country at the White House yesterday for a recognition ceremony with President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team is excited to offer a new resource to help facilitate the continuous quality improvement of high-quality and inclusive public Pre-K in Maine.| More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

A special team of educators has been working quietly and efficiently behind the scenes at Bath Middle School (BMS) in RSU 1 this year, on a new way of thinking, working, and collaborating – a recipe for innovative change. This year, teachers and students alike have had the opportunity to participate in something called, “Connections Classes” taking them out of their regular routine to try something new and rewarding. | More

At Telstar High School, Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator Carrie Lynch helps students engage in authentic, self-directed educational experiences that support their career aspirations. Her work in the ELO program also supports the curriculum development and implementation of 7Peaks, Telstar’s Career Education program along with classroom-based group experiences that can help shape deeper interest in particular subject areas. | More

The Raiders of Oak Hill High School took it upon themselves this past winter to raise money for an honorable cause. Both girls’ and boys’ basketball programs in conjunction with adjoining programs from Madison Area Memorial High School hosted “Shriners Children’s” night at Oak Hill. | More

Teachers from 47 National History Day (NHD) Affiliate programs across the nation have been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students. Maine teacher, Christa Boeykens-Bui has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. Ms. Bui is a gifted and talented teacher for Noble Middle School in Berwick. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Social Emotional Learning Implementation Specialist, Sarah Norsworthy is offering, Read Them Your Way book studies on two different titles this spring and summer. | More

Are you feeling burnt out and/or looking for support? StrengthenME, Maine Department of Education Schoolsite Wellness, and Workforce EAP have partnered to provide educators and school staff with free wellness workshops and confidential coaching sessions. | More

Maine Access to Inclusive Education Resources (MAIER), a collaborative between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education and the University of Maine, has a variety of professional learning opportunities for the field and is pleased to announce a new series of co-teaching supports for inclusive classrooms and schools. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education and the Maine Parent Federation will host a Family & Caregiver Effective Dispute Resolution Information Session on May 9 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. The session will provide information about procedural safeguards, facilitated IEPs (Individualized Educational Plans), and dispute resolution options. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here