Nominations Open for Maine Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Instructional Coach of the Year award. Nominations close on May 1, 2026.

To nominate someone for Instructional Coach of the Year, please send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a highly effective, student-centered instructional coach to the Instructional Coach of the Year selection committee at director@mainecla.org. Please provide details about the structure and organization of the nominee’s coaching program/practice and how it impacts student learning and the school/SAU culture and community.

Nomination letters should be sent as a PDF or Google document; please include your email and phone number, as well as your nominee’s email and phone number.

You may visit the MCLA website for more detailed information about the criteria, nomination process, and timeline for the Instructional Coach of the Year award. For further information and with questions, please contact MCLA at director@mainecla.org.