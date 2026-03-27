Nominations Open for Maine Curriculum Leader of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Curriculum Leader of the Year award. Nominations close on May 1, 2026.

To nominate someone for Curriculum Leader of the Year, please send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a champion of learning—both in and outside of their school administrative unit (SAU). (Please see criterion number three on the MCLA website.)

You may email your nomination letter to the Curriculum Leader of the Year selection committee at director@mainecla.org. Please provide details about how the nominee’s curriculum, instruction, and assessment leadership impacts teachers and students in their SAU, as well as the nominee’s leadership activities outside of their SAU.

Nomination letters should be sent as a PDF or Google document; please include your email and phone number, as well as your nominee’s email and phone number.

You may visit the MCLA website for more detailed information about the criteria, nomination process, and timeline for the Curriculum Leader of the Year award. For further information or with questions, please contact MCLA at director@mainecla.org.