Kanekt 365 Announces Comprehensive Call Center Agent Training for QSRs
Intensive training improves call center ordering for QSRs
Our clients rely on us to provide the best possible customer service, and that means having call center agents who are knowledgeable about their brand and menu.”LACONIA, NH, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quality Assurance Team at Kanekt 365 is proud to announce the launch of an extensive brand-focused six-week training program for their call center agents. Kanekt 365 offers call center services for the quick-serve industry, where brand and menu knowledge is vital to a great customer experience. This six-week training will ensure every agent deeply understands the QSR client they will be assigned to represent.
The detailed training program has been designed specifically for call center agents who work with QSR clients. It will provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to deliver exceptional customer service on behalf of a restaurant.
"We are excited to launch this new training program, which will ensure that our agents are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to provide exceptional service to our clients and customers." Said Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365.
The six-week training program includes a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of each specific QSR brand and menu, including:
1. Menu items and ingredients
2. Preparation methods
3. Nutritional information and dietary restrictions
4. Brand messaging and marketing campaigns
5. Company history and values
In addition to the quality assurance instruction, the training program includes hands-on experience in a QSR setting. Call center agents will spend time working with a mentor agent, where they can practice their knowledge and better understand the customer experience before taking any calls themselves.
Training includes audio-taping each agent and reviewing what was done well with the quality assurance team and where improvements could be made. Training is not concluded until an agent has a customer satisfaction rating of excellent.
The new training program is for all new call center agents who work with QSR clients, and it will be mandatory for any agent who does not currently have an excellent rating. It is part of Kanekt 365's ongoing commitment to providing the best possible service to clients and their customers.
Kanekt 365 is proud to be a leader in the industry, and they are excited to offer what they consider to be the best-trained agents in the industry.
