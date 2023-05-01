Preparing Outdoor Living Spaces for the Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Now is the ideal time for making plans to prepare outdoor living spaces for warm weather enjoyment. Picture it – family and friends gathering in the sunshine, with a game on the big screen TV, burgers on the grill, chatting around a table, and having a great time. But the most important part of that picture is right underneath it all – a solid foundation made of decking that will hold up to all the fun. And Endeck can help prepare deck area projects for spring and summer.
Endeck’s PVC decking is fade-resistant, stain-resistant, scratch-resistant, and slip-resistant, all while engineered to withstand everyday use. Endeck is also safe for children and pets, as it remains cooler to the touch and splinter-free year after year, and is rot-free. Endeck’s PVC decking provides the aesthetics and durability that consumers want. Their products are durable yet low maintenance, unlike other decking on the market. They are waterproof, submersible, and fade-resistant. Endeck’s double-sided board design differentiates it from the composite competition.
There are two chances in installation and maintenance, which means a longer lifespan for your deck. If one side is damaged, flip it over and try again. This also assures an attractive underside of overhead decks and allows for a privacy screen or vertical applications. Lightweight and easy to carry, Endeck deck boards are easy to cope, shape and bend, require no pre-drilling, and can be installed with various hidden or face fastening systems. Endeck boards come in eight colors – three soft, earthy colors in their Woodland Series and five rich, dark colors in their Forest Series. Both offer a matching or contrasting fascia.
So when putting a project together for a new deck, make sure Endeck is a part of the plan.
For more information, please visit https://endeck.com.
Blake Tabb
Endeck’s PVC decking is fade-resistant, stain-resistant, scratch-resistant, and slip-resistant, all while engineered to withstand everyday use. Endeck is also safe for children and pets, as it remains cooler to the touch and splinter-free year after year, and is rot-free. Endeck’s PVC decking provides the aesthetics and durability that consumers want. Their products are durable yet low maintenance, unlike other decking on the market. They are waterproof, submersible, and fade-resistant. Endeck’s double-sided board design differentiates it from the composite competition.
There are two chances in installation and maintenance, which means a longer lifespan for your deck. If one side is damaged, flip it over and try again. This also assures an attractive underside of overhead decks and allows for a privacy screen or vertical applications. Lightweight and easy to carry, Endeck deck boards are easy to cope, shape and bend, require no pre-drilling, and can be installed with various hidden or face fastening systems. Endeck boards come in eight colors – three soft, earthy colors in their Woodland Series and five rich, dark colors in their Forest Series. Both offer a matching or contrasting fascia.
So when putting a project together for a new deck, make sure Endeck is a part of the plan.
For more information, please visit https://endeck.com.
Blake Tabb
Source Outdoor Group
email us here