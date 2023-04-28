Slash Fitness Announces ‘Summer of Slash’ with Kickoff Event on Cinco de Mayo

Share This Article

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach specialized fitness center, Slash Fitness , announced today the launch of the ‘Summer of Slash’ on Friday, May 5th, with an event celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. Margaritas by Delray Beach’s own HungMargs will be served, and Cool Greens will provide Mexican-inspired food.The Summer of Slash – much like the actual summer – will run through August and include regular events celebrating holidays like Memorial Day, Mother’s and Father’s Day and the 4th of July, in addition to other unique events like National Donut Day, World UFO Day, a plunge contest and dog rescue event. New activations with local fitness partners and recovery specialists will see the extension of offerings such as massage and acupuncture in addition to their existing ice bath cryotherapy services. An exclusive new line of Slash gear celebrating the beautiful, tropical climate and laid-back atmosphere of Delray Beach will also be available to purchase for the first time.WHAT: Summer of Slash’s Kickoff Event: Cinco de Mayo FiestaWHEN: Friday, May 5, 2023, 5:30pm-8:00pmWHERE: Slash Fitness /// Performance, 290 SE 6th Ave Ste 1, Delray Beach, Florida 33483WHO: Slash trainers and members, guests are welcome.COST: FreeAbout Slash FitnessSlash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Over the past decade, Slash Fitness has gone from being a local leader in the Delray Beach fitness scene to being a trusted industry leader throughout South Florida and beyond. Community activism supporting local non-profits and businesses, in addition to receiving multiple “Top Gym” Awards, has solidified this position. Slash Fitness is dedicated to welcoming individuals of all fitness levels to a variety of exercise classes, HIIT classes, specialty classes, and personalized training with one of our certified fitness coaches. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/

