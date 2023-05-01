VoDaVi Technologies Launches New Sales and Customer Support Office in State of Maine

We are excited to be able to make ourselves more available to our current clients along with expanding our business throughout the New England area.” — Chris Friel

MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, (VoDaVi) a leading Information Technology (IT) provider, headquartered in Plymouth, MA is celebrating the grand opening of their newest location in the state of Maine. VoDaVi is expanding its operations to Maine to better serve its clients that are in the region.

VoDaVi has also added a resolute team that will be located at the Maine office. This team of talented individuals specialize in Pre-Sales Engineering, Sales, Customer Service and Technical Support. While VoDaVi primarily provides remote technical support it is also important to have the ability to be onsite for our clients at a moment’s notice. Having a presence in Massachusetts and Central Maine will allow VoDaVi to have quicker onsite response times to meet the needs of its clients. In addition, VoDaVi will be stocking equipment and products as part of our “Business Continuity Kits” to serve our clients that have an immediate, critical need of equipment such as network switches and Access points to name a few.

VoDaVi’ s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chris Friel, expressed his excitement saying, “This is the fourteenth consecutive year of revenue and clientele growth, and has strengthened our position as one of the industry leaders. We are looking forward to beginning physical operations in the Maine area and we are excited to be able to make ourselves more available to our current clients along with expanding our business throughout New England.”

“While our main goal is to ensure that our existing clients get the timely service and support, they need, we also wish to extend a warm welcome to all of the Maine businesses, school systems and municipalities seeking expert technology solutions and services,” says Greg Earley, VoDaVi’s Vice President of Sales. “Here, in our Maine Office, we are equipped to guide organizations through the complex process of launching or supporting their technology operations in the Maine area.”

VoDaVi has quickly become a leading provider of IT services including Voice, Data, Security, Fiberoptic and Cabling solutions, as well as Managed and Professional services throughout New England. With the opening of the Maine office, VoDaVi will be better situated to broaden their service area to all regions of Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.