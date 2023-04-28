Submit Release
7th Fleet Aircraft Transits Taiwan Strait

TAIWAN STRAIT -  A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on April 28, 2023 (local time). By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait.

