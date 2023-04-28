Asphalt Surfacing Project Begins on Interstate 29 from Vermillion Exit North

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Contacts:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba, 605-668-2929

VERMILLION, S.D. – Construction work is scheduled to begin on an asphalt surfacing project on Interstate 29 between exit 26 (Vermillion) north to exit 38. Work on the project will include a box culvert extension, concrete repair, guardrail replacement, cold milling, concrete planing, and asphalt concrete surfacing.

The concrete repair and box culvert extension are scheduled to begin Monday, May 1, 2023. Lane closures, with temporary speed limit reductions, will be used to move traffic through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing traffic and for potential delays.

The prime contractor for this $20.1 million construction project is Central Specialties Inc., of Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

