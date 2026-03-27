Elizabeth Street Scheduled to Close for City Utility Work and Reconstruction of S.D. Highway 1889 (Euclid Avenue) in Pierre

For Immediate Release:

Friday, March 27, 2026

Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Elizabeth Street, between Euclid Avenue and Grand Avenue, is scheduled to close to accommodate placement of city utilities and reconstruction of the street. Elizabeth Street is anticipated to reopen in late July 2026.

Commuters will need to utilize alternative routes during this planned closure of Elizabeth Street. The traveling public is asked to be alert through the entire Euclid Avenue project work zone for stopped conditions, longer queues of traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zones, and for workers adjacent to moving traffic.

The prime contractor on this $26.4 million project is Morris Inc. of Fort Pierre, SD. The overall completion date for this multi-year project is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/euclid.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on the Euclid reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "EUCLID" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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