Endeck PVC Decking Ideas for the Warm Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many things to consider when choosing which decking to use on a deck or dock project. Chief among those concerns is how well it will hold up to the elements and how hard it is to maintain.
The ideal product will stand up to the weather and everyday wear and tear while not needing to be constantly stained to maintain its appearance. Endeck’s premium PVC Decking checks all the boxes regarding maintenance and longevity.
Endeck deck boards are made with proprietary compounds that give them a more uniform cell structure. That eliminates the voids commonly seen in competitors’ deck boards. Endeck boards are strong, durable, engineered to resist sagging, and lighter in weight than other deck boards. The embossed wood grain on both sides of Endeck’s premium PVC deck boards mimics the look and feel of real wood.
Endeck contains no wood fiber and is made from 100% plastic. Endeck’s premium PVC deck boards have better mold and mildew resistance than competitors. It is more stain resistant, keeps its color better, and is splinter-free. PVC has a long lifespan, so there is no need for annual sanding, staining, or sealing, and it is readily available in many colors to match the home.
Endeck’s premium PVC decking is fade-resistant, scratch-resistant, and slip-resistant, all while engineered to withstand everyday use. It is also safe for children and pets, as it remains cooler to the touch and is rot-free, remaining splinter-free year after year.
Endeck’s HardCover technology provides a rugged shell to protect the deck boards on all four sides, wrapped tightly around a 100% cellular core to add durability and strength. Each plank incorporates the rough sewn textured surface on both sides, which is more forgiving during installation and saves money in material usage.
So when planning a new decking project, be sure that Endeck is a part of the program.
For more information, please visit https://endeck.com.
