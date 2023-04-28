Ferrari Trento Formula 1® Signed Podium Bottles to be Auctioned on F1® Authentics for Race Against Dementia
Italian winery, Ferrari Trento, will auction signed bottles from 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship on F1 Authentics, proceeds to Race Against Dementia.
We are proud to support the important work of Race Against Dementia in its quest for new treatments. We are glad that passionate fans of Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento can enjoy these unique bottles.”TRENTO, ITALY, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Italian sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento, is to auction a selection of official signed bottles from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship on the F1 Authentics site here, with proceeds going to Race Against Dementia, a charity supported by Formula 1.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of the F1® and is the Italian luxury sparkling wine used in all Grand Prix™ podium celebrations and served in the most exclusive hospitality areas during the race weekend. This year fans can take an exclusive piece of the Grand Prix home with them, while supporting an important cause.
F1® Authentics – an official licensee of Formula 1, owned by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist - will be auctioning official Ferrari Trento bottles from a selection of the 2023 races, with all proceeds raised going to Race Against Dementia.
The charity was established by three-time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE after his wife was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. There are more than 55 million people around the world living with dementia and Race Against Dementia works tirelessly towards a breakthrough in the prevention or cure. Race Against Dementia supports early career researchers in many different aspects of research.
There will be 18 Ferrari Trento Blanc de Blancs bottles available for auction in 2023, signed by the top three drivers from each race after the podium celebrations. The races that will take part in this project are Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, Montréal, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa, Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City and São Paulo.
Matteo Lunelli, CEO and President of Ferrari Trento comments: “We are proud to support the important work of Race Against Dementia in its quest for speed and innovation in discovering new treatments. We are also glad that passionate fans of Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento will be able to enjoy these unique bottles as a keepsake of the magnificent races happening this year.”
The auction on F1® Authentics for each bottle will close shortly after its race weekend, giving fans the chance to celebrate the winning drivers before placing their final bids.
Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1 says: “It is wonderful to see three members of the Formula 1 family come together to raise money for such an important cause in Race in Against Dementia. We are passionate about finding a cure for a disease that is taking so many lives around the world, and are pleased to see that Ferrari Trento and F1 Authentics also share that drive.”
Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, three times Formula 1® World Champion said; “Race Against Dementia is honoured to be the charity of choice for these wonderful auctions. RAD’s mission is to find a cure or way to prevent dementia. Unless something is done, 1 in 3 people born today will die with dementia.
This crisis cannot continue. Thank you to Ferrari Trento and F1 Authentics for their support in accelerating this vital research.”
F1® Authentics is the home of official F1 memorabilia, hosting both an online shop and auction, where fans of the sport can get their hands on incredible collectibles found nowhere else. Items are also certified using F1® Authentics’ NFC authentication system, ensuring what you buy is the real deal.
“We are proud to be supporting Race Against Dementia, an incredibly worthy cause. These bottles are extremely unique and will be signed after the podium celebrations by the top three drivers - an ultimate collectible for any F1 fan, as signed items are rare, let alone signed by multiple drivers! The money will be donated to the ongoing work carried out to support researchers in the goal of finding a cure for Dementia.” Comments Barry Gough, CEO and Founder of Memento Exclusives and F1® Authentics.
All 18 bottles are available for bid now at F1® Authentics Auction.
