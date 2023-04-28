IDC Partners with HR Opportunity to Expand Diversity Certification Access in Latin America
Spanish-speaking exam preparation now available for CEOs, supervisors, HR professionals, and diversity championsINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), the leading provider of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) certification programs, announces a partnership with HR Opportunity, a Peruvian-based provider of professional training and certification programs. The partnership increases accessibility to IDC’s DEI certification programs in Latin America and for Spanish-speaking individuals.
Latin America is a diverse and vibrant region with a rich history and culture. It is also a region where diversity and inclusion are increasingly important. “We are excited to partner with HR Opportunity to expand access to our DEI certification programs in Latin America,” said Derwin Smiley, CEO of IDC. “We believe that all CEOs, supervisors, HR professionals, and diversity champions, regardless of location, should have the opportunity to learn about DEI and develop the skills necessary to create and implement inclusive workplaces.”
IDC’s Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® programs help professionals develop the skills and knowledge they need to create and implement effective DEI strategies in their organizations. The programs cover a wide range of topics related to DEI, including:
• The importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace
• Developing and implementing an effective DEI strategy
• Addressing unconscious bias
• Creating workplaces that are inclusive of all employees
IDC’s DEI certifications are recognized by employers around the world as a mark of expertise; they demonstrate a commitment to diversity and the ability to lead culture change in the workplace. Candidates must pass a standardized exam and submit a candidate project for peer review. In addition, designees must accrue 60 hours of continuing education units every three years to maintain their certification.
“HR Opportunity is committed to providing Spanish-speaking professionals with the resources they need to create more inclusive workplaces,” says HR Opportunity President Angie Alvarez. “We offer HRCI curriculum across South and Central America and are excited to add IDC’s diversity certifications to our professional training options.”
HR Opportunity’s inaugural CDE® course begins on June 20, 2023, and will meet Tuesday and Thursdays at 12pm-1:30pm ET (UTC-5). The inaugural CDP® course is slated for July 2023. For more information or to sign up, please click here.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification
A fully owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.
About HR Opportunity
HR Opportunity is a leading provider of human resources (HR) training and certification programs. The company offers a wide range of programs that are designed to help HR professionals develop the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in their careers. HR Opportunity is committed to providing high-quality, affordable training that meets the needs of HR professionals around the world. For more information about HR Opportunity, please visit hr-opportunity.com.
Additional Contacts
Angie Alvarez, SPHRi, CDE®, Founder
HR Opportunity
aalvarez@hr-opportunity.com
Karen Ledford
The Society for Diversity
kledford@societyfordiversity.org
